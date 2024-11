Research Analyst

Kwame Campos is an Associate Research Analyst for Media & Communications, contributing to the company’s Latin America and the Caribbean Multichannel and Broadband coverage. He has 3+ years of experience in the TMT sector. Mr. Campos worked for the Telefonica group in LATAM. His areas of expertise are financial and operational analysis of telecommunications companies and strategic analysis.



He possesses experience in management consulting and is a member of our Media & Communications Consulting Services team. Mr. Campos holds an MBA from Cornell University and a Master’s degree in Finance from ESAN University in Peru.