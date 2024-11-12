Kellsy Panno

Associate Research Analyst

As an Associate Research Analyst with S&P Global Market Intelligence, Ms. Panno researches the competitive dynamics of the European wireless market. Her work includes country-specific analysis of wireless service providers, 3G/4G/LTE/5G coverage, mobile broadband adoption, and small cell development.

Prior to joining the global wireless team, Ms. Panno helped build S&P Global’s coverage of mobile banking and payments by developing consumer surveys, industry models, and proprietary research around mobile payment and banking adoption in the United States.

Ms. Panno earned a Master’s Degree in Economics from San Jose State University in 2013, and holds a B.S. in International Business from CSU Monterey Bay.