Principal Analyst, TMT

Justin Nielson is a Principal Analyst with S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan, covering the broadcast, networks, sports, digital audio, and streaming video sectors . Mr. Nielson leads a team of TMT research analysts creating qualitative analysis, quantitative forecast models, event-driven articles, and trend reports published on the S&P Capital IQ Pro platform.





His 16+ years of industry experience and knowledge have made Mr. Nielson a frequently quoted analyst in numerous trade publications as well as such national press as The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Forbes, CNBC, and Bloomberg. He has been a panelist, presenter, and moderator for industry conferences and investor summits such as the National Association of Broadcasters Show, Wells Fargo Media & Telecom Summit, RadioInk Forecast, and the Kagan Media Summit. In addition, Mr. Nielson has hosted and spoken on S&P Global MI webinars and podcasts including Next in Tech and MediaTalk.





Prior to Kagan, Mr. Nielson worked as a Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch and an Investment Representative at Edward Jones in Carlsbad, CA. Mr. Nielson holds a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree with a major in Global Business from Arizona State University - W. P. Carey School of Business and a Master of Science (M.S.) in Analytics degree at Georgia Tech along with multiple professional certificates in the fields of data science and analytics.