Director, Automotive Technology & Aftermarket

Joyce Wang is Director of Automotive Technology & Aftermarket at S&P Global Mobility, focusing on technology trend forecasts and aftermarket analysis.

With 13 years of working experience in the automotive industry, Joyce specializes in supply chain analysis, opportunity identification and assessment, technology strategy for OEM product planning. Joyce has initially led component and technology research in China, later moving on to lead a team of 11 analysts in China, Japan, South Korea and Thailand. In past two years, Joyce has conducted several OEM workshops to support clients identifying market trends and business opportunities. In her current capacity, Joyce lead product innovation in aftermarket to support aftermarket players capture new business and improve supply chain management.

Joyce holds Bachelor degree in Management and Master degree in Economics.