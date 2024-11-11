John Diebold

Senior Analyst

John is a Senior Analyst working on Product Management & Development for ESG Analytics at Trucost, part of S&P Global.

John joined Trucost in 2019 to work on development of S&P Global’s ESG Framework. Prior to joining Trucost, John worked at Madeira Global developing ESG analytics and reporting products for investors across various asset classes including private equity, municipal bonds, real estate, and public equities. Additionally, he has collaborated on several white papers highlighting ESG evaluation topics for investors and conducted market analysis on the ESG and Impact Investing industry. John also previously co-founded a consulting group advising on and developing impact metrics for small-to-medium size nonprofits.

Graduating from Middlebury College (Magna Cum Laude) in 2012, John received a BA in International Studies focusing on South Asia. Before graduation, he helped launch the Middlebury College Center for Social Entrepreneurship and conducted fieldwork with nonprofits in rural Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.