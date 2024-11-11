US FIG News Desk Manager

Joe Mantone is the News Desk Manager for the U.S. financial institutions group and the author of Market Intelligence's quarterly white paper on M&A and equity capital markets activity. He also hosts the new podcast The Pipeline: M&A and IPO Insights.



Joe joined the U.S. FIG team in 2008 and covered investment banks for more than 10 years before moving into his current role. Joe has been working as a business journalist for nearly 20 years and previously worked for The Wall Street Journal and the Crain Communications magazine, Modern Healthcare. Joe is based in New York.



He holds a master’s degree in journalism from Roosevelt University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Arizona State University.