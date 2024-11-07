Director, Risk Services

Jim is a Director in the Risk Services Business at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He leads product strategy and thought leadership for Credit Analytics, with a focus on credit risk management, and has presented on topics ranging from corporate credit analysis, transfer pricing, and risk management to municipal finance and valuation methodologies. Jim’s sixteen years of industry experience include positions in asset management, financial guaranty and structured finance. Prior to joining Standard & Poor’s in 2007, he has worked at J.P. Morgan and XL Capital Assurance. Jim holds an M.B.A in finance from New York University’s Stern School of Management. Jim graduated with bachelor degrees in Computer Science and Management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.