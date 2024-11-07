Consulting Director, Senior Research Analyst

Jeff Heynen is a widely recognized author, speaker, and consultant with over 12 years of experience covering broadband access technologies, equipment, and services.

An influential thought leader, Mr. Heynen is frequently quoted in leading publications including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, the Los Angeles Times, and Multichannel News. He also moderates webinars, chairs conference programs, and speaks at events around the world, including Broadband World Forum, FTTH Conference, IPTV World Forum, TV Connect, and FoE Japan.

As a consultant to startups, service providers, vendors, and the investment community, Mr. Heynen helps clients identify new market opportunities, provides due diligence, and advises on positioning, product development, business plans, and M&A activity.

Mr. Heynen holds an MA from Georgetown University in German and European Studies, focusing on International Communications and Business Diplomacy, and a BA from Whittier College, where he double-majored in International Relations and English Literature. While in grad school, Mr. Heynen co-authored A Force More Powerful, a book on the history of non-violent conflict resolution.



Areas of Coverage:

Broadband/Video infrastructure and Equipment

FTTH (Fiber to the home) and DSL networks

Cable broadband (DOCSIS) equipment and CPE (Customer Premise Equipment)

Video CDN infrastructure

SDN (Software-Defined Networks)

NFV (Network Functions Virtualization)