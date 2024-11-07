Senior Research Analyst

Jean Atelsek is a senior research analyst working across the Cloud & Managed Services Transformation channel and digital economics unit of 451 Research, a technology research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. She covers vendors and technologies that manage or optimize public and private cloud total cost of operations, performance or consumption. This includes FinOps products, platforms and providers that help organizations forecast, analyze and optimize cloud spending based on data collected from the IT environment.



In the cloud-native universe, Jean focuses on container-native software and platforms, serverless architectures, service mesh, and the converging worlds of observability, runtime policy enforcement and application networking. She also covers technology accelerators for application modernization, including the application of natural language processing and generative AI to effect code translation.



As a maintainer of the quarterly Cloud Price Index, Jean tracks benchmark pricing for a selection of infrastructure and managed services around the world. With data collected from millions of hyperscaler SKUs, she looks at trends in pricing, service additions and regional expansion plans for the major public cloud providers.



Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, Jean worked at Omdia in the telecom, networks and consumer technology sectors. She holds a BA from Oberlin College.