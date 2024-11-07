Senior Research Specialist

Jason Woleben is a senior research specialist covering the U.S. insurance industry for S&P Global Market Intelligence. He worked at Richmond VA.- based Genworth Financial Inc. as an annuity competitive intelligence analyst prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2016. During his time with S&P Global, Jason has published numerous articles and research about trends in the US life insurance sector as well as personal lines business of property and casualty insurers. Jason has extensive experience and knowledge in the troubled Florida residential property market, having closely monitored and covered it for several years. His in-depth coverage has provided valuable insights into the challenges and trends affecting this specific market segment. Additionally, Jason has a keen interest in annuity product features and benefits.