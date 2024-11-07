Senior Analyst, Metals and Mining Research

Jason Sappor is a Commodity Analyst in the Metals and Mining Research Team at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His primary focus is the nickel market, which includes conducting nickel supply and demand analysis, publishing the monthly Nickel Commodity Briefing Service report and writing timely research articles.

Jason has co-authored articles on the impact of COVID-19 on the industrial metals, and presented the Research Team’s latest metals forecasts in our April webinar discussing the impact of COVID-19 on the metals market.

Jason holds an MSc in Applicable Mathematics and a BSc in Mathematics and Economics, both from the London School of Economics and Political Science.