Jason Holden

Senior Analyst, Metals and Mining

Jason is a Senior Mining Analyst working within the Metals and Mining Team in London. His primary focus is building asset level production and discounted cash flow models of mining operations across the globe, and writing associated research articles. He is responsible for compiling and updating the platinum group metals supply estimates and has been heavily involved in the expansion of coverage of Chinese copper, gold, zinc and iron ore assets.

Prior to joining the team in 2018, he worked directly in the mining industry gaining experience in exploration geology and resource development. He was part of the discovery team of the Wodgina iron ore deposit in Australia and worked on the Lumwana copper project in Zambia. He also spent a year as a Mining Analyst in investment focused role with China Non-Ferrous Metals International Mining, in Beijing.

Jason holds a BSc (hons) in Applied Geology from Camborne School of Mines, and an MSc in Metals and Energy Finance from Imperial College London. He is a fellow of the Geological Society of London, and a member of the Society of Economic Geologists.