Former Research Analyst

James Sanders is a Former Research Analyst on the Cloud & Managed Services Transformation team at 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. His research examines workload observability and monitoring, including segments such as APM, infrastructure monitoring, log analytics, distributed tracing and event analytics, as well as the impact DevOps and cloud native practices have on these sectors.



James also contributes to 451 Research's Center of Excellence for Quantum Technology, covering qubit architectures for quantum computers, quantum networking and sensing, quantum algorithms/programs and developer tools, and control plane hardware. Quantum computing is an entrant in a broader category of cloud-enabled differentiated silicon, including alternative instruction set architectures (ISAs) for enterprise computing – e.g., POWER, Arm, RISC-V, and FPGA/ASIC solutions – and compute accelerators such as GPUs and in-memory computing. These technologies are increasingly vital for realizing increased performance in a post-Moore's-Law landscape.



Prior to 451 Research, James was a technology journalist for CBS Interactive, covering cloud computing, open source software and hardware, programming trends, quantum computing, and mobile and satellite communication, as well as the impact of globalization on the tech industry, with a focus on Asia.



James is a graduate of Wichita State University.