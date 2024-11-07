S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Executive Director, Business Development, Loan Platforms
James Irwin is a senior business development lead within S&P Global Market Intelligence's Loan Platforms business, which supports the leveraged and syndicated loan markets through products including the ClearPar loan trade settlement platform, Loan Reconciliation, Notice Manager and Loan Processor.
With over 10 years experience within the loan asset class and at S&P Global Market Intelligence, James previously led the settlement operations and closing team in EMEA, before moving into relationship management and business development for the wider Loan Platforms business where he has responsibility for EMEA and APAC.