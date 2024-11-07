Executive Director, Business Development, Loan Platforms

James Irwin is a senior business development lead within S&P Global Market Intelligence's Loan Platforms business, which supports the leveraged and syndicated loan markets through products including the ClearPar loan trade settlement platform, Loan Reconciliation, Notice Manager and Loan Processor.

With over 10 years experience within the loan asset class and at S&P Global Market Intelligence, James previously led the settlement operations and closing team in EMEA, before moving into relationship management and business development for the wider Loan Platforms business where he has responsibility for EMEA and APAC.