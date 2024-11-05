Credit Specialist, Credit Risk Solutions

Isabella Vallory joined S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2014. She is a Credit Specialist in the Credit Risk Solutions Department where she delivers climate and credit risk management solutions for institutions of different sizes and specialties with a primary focus in the Americas region. Isabella has led dozens of client engagement projects that focus on development of internal risk rating systems, validation of risk rating and deployment of dozens of Credit Assessment Scorecards representing most major assets classes. Ms. Vallory assists clients to identify risks and opportunities related to climate risk. Prior to this role, she focused on product development, analytical innovation and thought leadership for the U.S. public finance segment. Isa is noted for her award-wining level of client service, thought leadership and project management.

Ms. Vallory is a Sustainability and Climate Risk certificate holder from the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP). She holds a Postgraduate Teaching course and a summa cum laude Bachelor Degree of Arts in International Affairs from the University of Salvador (Buenos Aires, Argentina) where she has worked as an Associate Professor teaching International Economics/ Finance.