Research Director

Henry Baltazar is research director of the 451 Research Storage channel within S&P Global Market Intelligence, with a focus on data storage. In his current role, Henry analyzes the market trends around environmental, social and governance (ESG) storage challenges, infrastructure modernization and resiliency.



He publishes reports on trends in data storage, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud. He is often cited as a subject expert by publications such as MIT Technology Review, Forbes and TechTarget.



Henry arrived at S&P Global Market Intelligence through its 2019 acquisition of 451 Research, where he began working as an analyst in August 2006. After spending three years running the storage research practice at Forrester, he returned to 451 Research in 2015 to fill the research director role and lead the storage practice.



Henry graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a bachelor’s degree in environmental sciences.