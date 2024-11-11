Gustave Loriot-Boserup

Senior Specialist, ESG Analytics and client Delivery Team

Gustave joined the ESG Analytics Client Delivery team in May 2018. As a Senior Specialist, he is primarily responsible for conducting portfolio footprints, green bond analysis, and ESG scenario analysis.

Prior to joining Trucost, Gustave worked as a Financial Consultant in Shanghai, advising foreign asset managers how to navigate China’s financial markets. He has also worked at the China Construction Bank in London, where he specialised in the solar energy industry.

Gustave has studied the interactions between finance, economics and the environment at the London School of Economics, where he holds a BSc in Environmental Policy with Economics, and at Imperial College, where he obtained an MSc in Climate Change Management and Finance.

Gustave is fluent in both French, Danish, English and speaks conversational-level Mandarin.