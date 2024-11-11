Director

As research director of market and competitive intelligence in the 451 Research technology research group at S&P Global Market Intelligence, Greg Zwakman oversees the development and maintenance of the company's Market Monitor product line. The Market Monitor provides market sizing, share and growth forecasts for emerging enterprise technology markets including fintech; IoT; data, AI and analytics; information security; cloud computing; datacenters; and hosting/service providers.



Greg also serves as an analyst catering to the buy side and regularly participates in custom consulting projects focused on total and segment addressable market (TAM/SAM), ROI analysis, custom market share and size analysis, etc., for a range of clients.



Greg arrived at S&P Global Market Intelligence via its 2019 acquisition of 451 Research, which itself acquired Tier1 Research, where he was VP and director of equity research. He joined Tier1 in January 2003 as a research analyst focusing on the IT services marketplace. Before that, he had roles in Apple Computer's financial planning and analysis group and as a consultant for LECG; prior to that, Greg spent approximately five years in equity research for Robertson Stephens and Piper Jaffray. During his Wall Street experience, Greg covered companies in the e-services, industrial and business services industries.



Greg holds a BS in management with an emphasis in finance from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.