Research Analyst

Greg Potter is a Research Analyst at Media & Communications (Kagan) covering devices capable of delivering OTT content. In this role, Mr. Potter writes about and analyzes the markets for smart televisions, video game consoles, streaming media players, virtual reality headsets, personal computers, smartphones, tablets, and Blu-Ray players.

Mr. Potter has been an analyst for over seven years and began working for S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2014, and has worked as an analyst at Multimedia Research Group, NPD, and In-Stat prior to that. Mr. Potter graduated from Arizona State University with a B.A. in Political Science, and has enjoyed building computers and other electronic devices from a very young age.