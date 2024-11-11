Research Analyst

Georgia Jordan is a research analyst in the Kagan media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, covering multichannel and broadband in Western Europe.



She joined S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2016 as an analyst covering Latin America telecommunications markets. Georgia has been covering the Latin America technology, media and telecommunications sector since 2009, both as a journalist and as an industry analyst.



Her areas of expertise are telecommunications markets, including both fixed and wireless services, technologies, regulatory environment and M&A trends. Her recent reports have focused on the evolution of pay TV multichannel services and the impact of streaming on telco media strategies. They have also included the migration of legacy broadband platforms to high-speed fiber-to-the-home services and the business models surrounding the deployment of fiber infrastructure.



Georgia is a frequent contributor to the Market Intelligence research blog, as well as participating in webinars and speaking at industry conferences such as SET Expo, Pay TV Forum, Streaming Brasil and Telco Transformation LATAM.



Georgia holds a bachelor’s in journalism from the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo, Brazil.