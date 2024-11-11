Principal Research Analyst

Garrett Bekker is a principal research analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence, leading the identity and access management (IAM) vertical within the Information Security channel. Prior to his coverage of IAM and cloud security, Garrett also covered data security and governance, risk and compliance. Within IAM, Garrett’s current research specializations include passwordless authentication, cloud-native authorization, privileged access management and identity threat detection and response.



He arrived at S&P Global Market Intelligence through its 2019 acquisition of 451 Research, which he joined in 2014. Garrett has viewed security from a variety of perspectives over the past 25 years. He started his career in security as an equity research analyst at several investment banking firms, most recently Merrill Lynch, where he covered information security, infrastructure software and networking companies. Garrett has also worked with early-stage enterprise security vendors, including Bat Blue (acquired by OPAQ Networks), in sales and marketing roles.



Garrett holds a bachelor’s degree in international studies from the University of Buffalo. He has completed all coursework for a doctorate in economics from The New School in New York. He also completed undergraduate studies at McGill University in Montreal, and graduate work at Cambridge University in the UK.