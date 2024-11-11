Frank Zhao

Senior Director, Quantitative Analysis

Frank is a Senior Director of S&P Global Market Intelligence division. He conducts systematic equity research and productizes his findings that have been widely adopted by global institutional investors in their stock selection processes.



He speaks globally in invitational and sponsored conferences and has been cited in FT, CNBC, and WSJ among others. He is the primary contributing patent holder with USPTO and has publication citations by practitioners and academics alike including from a Nobel Laureate in economics.



Frank has master’s degrees in Financial Engineering from UCLA Anderson and in Finance from Boston College Carroll, and has undergraduate degrees in Computer Science and Economics from University of California, Davis.