Research Analyst

Filippo Bonanno is an analyst on the Datacenter Services & Infrastructure team of 451 Research, a technology research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. His research focuses on the market activity across European countries, particularly Southern Europe and the Nordics.



His key research areas are sustainability; government and EU regulation; competition analysis; cloud provider activity; demand driver analysis and IT ecosystems; and ESG private equity investing in the European datacenter market.



Before joining the Datacenter Services & Infrastructure team in March 2022, Filippo was a research assistant in finance and microeconomics at IESE Business School (Madrid campus). In 2017, he was visiting research fellow at the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO).



Filippo holds a Ph.D. in economics from Complutense University of Madrid and a master’s degree in business economics from University College London.