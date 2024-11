Associate Research Analyst

Edna Smith is an Associate Research Analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence (Kagan), covering the television programming industry. She is a primary contributor to Economics of TV Programming and Film. In her current role, she analyzes U.S. programming trends, including analysis of original and acquired content.



Ms. Smith began working at S&P Global Market Intelligence in December 2016. She graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a dual Bachelor of Business Administration with majors in Finance and International Business & Trade. She also holds a Master of Business Administration from California State University, Monterey Bay.