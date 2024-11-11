Senior Editor

Drew Wilson is senior editor in the S&P Global Market Intelligence private equity and real estate group. He has covered the private equity as well as public funds industry as an editor for more than a decade, working in Asia and Europe. At S&P he oversees the real estate and private equity coverage in North America and leads the effort to expand private equity coverage.

Drew holds a Master Degree in International Relations from Boston University and a Bachelor's Degree in English from the University of Illinois Chicago.