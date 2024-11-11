David Lane

Director of Business Development Sustainability Sales

David is a climate risk specialist with deep experience in working with commercial real estate investors and institutional asset managers. David joined S&P Global via the acquisition of The Climate Service (TCS) in January of 2022. He leads new business initiatives for commercial real estate investors and financial institutions as Director of Business Development on the Sustainability Sales team. Prior to joining TCS, David worked in institutional sales in the macroeconomic research and strategy space, where he helped global asset managers to better understand and refine their asset allocation and overall investment strategy. Before entering the macro investment strategy space, he worked in commercial real estate at Lee & Associates Arizona. There, he specialized in the leasing and sale of industrial buildings in the Metro Phoenix market. David graduated from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University with a B.S. in Business Management and also holds a Certificate in International Business from the University of Hull in England.