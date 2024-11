David Feroce

Senior Specialist, ESG Analytics and Client Delivery Team

David is a Senior Specialist in the ESG Analytics and Client Delivery Team. He joined Trucost in June 2018, focusing on water management assessment primarily within the energy sector. He also has experience in green bond evaluation and multi-asset class portfolio analysis. David has carried out research on environmental change and transition to a low carbon society.

Prior to joining Trucost, David worked as a client developer of floating photo voltaic power plants, gaining experience in the renewable energy sector.

David holds a Master’s Degree in Energy and Environmental Change from the University of Westminster and a BA in International Relations. He is fluent in English, Italian and has an intermediate level in French.