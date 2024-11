Managing Director, Head of Channels

David Coluccio is responsible for the Channels Organization within S&P Global Market Intelligence, which is focused on the distribution of S&P Global world class content and analytics, as well as third party data, linked and structured through Xpressfeed™, our powerful data feed management solution, APIs and the Cloud. Since he joined S&P Global in 2013, the team has been focused on partnering with our clients to drive product innovation, such as Machine Readable Textual data, Kensho Solutions, ESG, Supply Chain intelligence and Snowflake cloud distribution, which have all been vital to the growth of the business.