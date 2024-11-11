Principal Research Analyst

Daniel Kennedy is principal research analyst for the Information Security channel at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He created and leads the Voice of the Enterprise: Information Security quantitative research product, which provides an end-user point of view on an array of information security topics. Daniel has written for both Forbes online and Ziff Davis and has provided commentary to numerous news outlets including The New York Times, USA Today and The Washington Post. His personal blog, Praetorian Prefect, was recognized as one of the top five technical blogs in information security at the RSA 2010 conference.



Daniel arrived at S&P Global through its 2019 acquisition of 451 Research. Prior to 451, he was a founder and partner in the information security consultancy Praetorian Security, where he directed strategy on risk assessment and security certification. Before that he was global head of information security (CISO) for D.B. Zwirn & Co, as well as vice president of application security and application development manager at BNY Mellon’s Pershing.



Daniel holds a master’s degree in information systems from Stevens Institute of Technology, a master’s degree in information assurance from Norwich University and a bachelor’s degree in information management and technology from Syracuse University. He has gained certification as a CISSP, a C|EH (Certified Ethical Hacker) and has a NASD Series 7 license.