Senior Research Analyst

Daniel Bizo is a Senior Research Analyst for Datacenter Services & Infrastructure Channel at 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. His research primarily focuses on advanced datacenter design, build and operations with a view to achieving superior economics, energy efficiency and sustainability. Daniel is also a regular contributor to 451 Research's silicon and systems technology research, and a member of 451 Research's Center of Excellence for Quantum Technologies.



Prior to joining the company, Daniel worked with IDC's European Storage Group, where he led the Disk Storage Tracker program for Western Europe. Before that, he had reported extensively on enterprise IT topics for over seven years, including both technology and business issues.



Daniel has received a master's degree in marketing and economics from the University of Pecs, Faculty of Business and Economics.