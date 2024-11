Senior Analyst

Dan Lowrey is a Senior Research Analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence's Regulatory Research Associates group, focused on the financial performance of the U.S. electric and gas utility sector. He joined the Financial Focus group in October 2016 after serving as editor of the SNL Energy Coal News desk for several years and working as a reporter covering the domestic coal industry. Mr. Lowrey graduated from James Madison University in Virginia and earned his Chartered Financial Analyst credential in 2009.