Senior Research Analyst

Craig Matsumoto is a senior research analyst in the 451 Research technology research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. He covers distributed edge infrastructure, networking and interconnection for the Datacenter Services and Infrastructure channel.



In the networking sphere, Craig’s current research focuses on cloud-native networking services, including multicloud connectivity. He also covers distributed edge clouds, such as content delivery networks, and tracks issues related to distributed data and on-demand infrastructure management.



Prior to this role, Craig spent more than 20 years in technology journalism. As a lead editor at Light Reading, SDxCentral and EE Times, he followed the evolution of software-defined networking and its relationship to the then-emerging worlds of cloud computing and containerization. His past coverage has also included semiconductors, including semiconductor manufacturing, and telecom optical networking.



Craig holds a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering mathematics from the University of California, Berkeley.