Supply Chain Analyst, Panjiva

Chris Rogers is a Supply Chain Analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He joined S&P Global as part of the acquisition of Panjiva in 2018. His research covers international trade policy, logistics sector trends and analysis of industrial supply chains.



Previously, Chris worked as an international trade analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence after spending nearly 20 years covering the global energy industry as a sell-side analyst at institutions including JPMorgan and UBS.