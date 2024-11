Charlotte Li

Director, Credit Product Specialist

Charlotte joined S&P Global Market Intelligence's Credit and Risk Solutions team in 2020. She is mainly responsible for Greater China's market development, technical exchange, product training, etc. Previously, she was a credit risk consultant at Moody's Analytics, helped develop internal credit assessment systems for multiple commercial banks, investment banks, insurers, etc.

Charlotte received a Master's degree in Statistics at Renmin University, she is also an FRM holder.