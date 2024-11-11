Senior Research Analyst

Carl Lehmann is a senior research analyst in the 451 Research Applied Infrastructure & DevOps and Cloud Native research channels within S&P Global Market Intelligence. He leads coverage of process automation and integration in hybrid IT and cloud-native architectures, as well as how hybrid IT affects business strategy and operations.



His research covers digital automation platforms (including workflow and business process management suites), robotic process automation technology, process discovery and mining technology, and hybrid integration platforms (including integration PaaS and application programming interface management).



Previously, Carl was a principal analyst at BPMethods, where he advised clients on business strategy and process management using the practices in his book “Strategy and Business Process Management: Techniques for Improving Execution, Adaptability, and Consistency," published by Taylor and Francis Group.



Carl was also a senior VP of strategy and product management for a B2B integration firm (now OpenText) and served 10 years as VP of research for IT advisory firms Gartner and META Group advising Fortune 500 clients. Carl's career began as a project manager for AT&T and a product manager for Digital Equipment Corporation (now Hewlett Packard Enterprise). He is a graduate of Boston University School of Management.