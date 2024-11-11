Research Analyst

Carl Brooks is a Research Analyst for the Cloud Transformation Channel at 451 Research, now a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, covering service providers, cloud platforms and supply chain/channel for cloud. Previously, he spent several years researching and reporting on the emerging cloud market for TechTarget. Carl has also spent more than 10 years supporting small and medium-sized businesses with outsourced IT services as an IT consultant and network and systems administrator.

He specialized in server and desktop operations, Linux and Microsoft products, and security, and has thorough knowledge of hardware platforms and networking technologies, as well as significant experience working with the channel market.

Carl holds BA degrees in English and history from the University of Massachusetts-Boston, and currently holds both IBM and AWS certifications in cloud infrastructure.