Bruce Christie

S&P Global Market Intelligence
Global Head of Market Development, RatingsXpress
Bruce is the Global Head of Market Development for RatingsXpress for Credit Risk Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence based out of New York. My current role includes the market development of RatingsXpress globally, as well as leading all go-to-market and strategy activities.
After initially joining the company as a Structured Finance credit analyst in London, I have held a number of Product Management and Product Development roles within S&P Global, both in Europe and Asia.