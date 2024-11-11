Bruce Christie

Global Head of Market Development, RatingsXpress

Bruce is the Global Head of Market Development for RatingsXpress for Credit Risk Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence based out of New York. My current role includes the market development of RatingsXpress globally, as well as leading all go-to-market and strategy activities.



After initially joining the company as a Structured Finance credit analyst in London, I have held a number of Product Management and Product Development roles within S&P Global, both in Europe and Asia.