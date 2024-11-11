Global Head of Fixed Income Indices

Brian Luke is Global Head of Fixed Income Indices at S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI). With over 15 years of fixed income experience, Brian leads S&P DJI’s global fixed income indices, including the S&P Municipal Bond, Global Bond, Global Leveraged Loan, and Global Bond Futures Indices. These index series cover key benchmarks for the fixed income market such as the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index, the S&P/LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 Index, the S&P 500® Bond Index, the Dow Jones Sukuk Total Return Index, and the S&P Green Bond Index.

Previously, Brian headed S&P DJI’s index construction, development, and implementation for fixed income, commodities, and alternative indices. Before joining S&P DJI, Brian led the U.S. fixed income trading desk for Maybank Global Markets, where he managed the bank’s U.S. dollar fixed income portfolio. Prior to that, he worked at Pacific Income Advisers, where he traded and managed active and passive portfolios for institutional and retail investors. As a fixed income specialist, Brian has presented on Bloomberg TV, covering headline events and investment strategies within the fixed income markets.

Brian is a CFA charterholder and holds a bachelor’s in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Washington. In his spare time, Brian enjoys skiing and traveling, having logged over 30 ski resorts and visited over 40 countries and holds U.S. and EU passports.