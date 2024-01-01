Chief Financial Officer, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Anthony Tisei is the Chief Financial Officer of S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division of S&P Global. In this role, he oversees global financial reporting and performance, strategy, business management, and operations and is a member of the Market Intelligence Operating Committee.

Prior to joining Market Intelligence, Anthony served as Chief Financial Officer for S&P Global Commodity Insights, where he oversaw the financial operations of the business. He previously held various roles within S&P Global Platts Finance, including serving as the Head of Finance for Platts Content, Technology and Product Management. In this capacity, he oversaw financial planning and analysis in support of the Platts Operating Committee and partnered in Platts strategy development and mergers & acquisitions.

Earlier in his career, Anthony was a consultant in the Forensics, Investigations and Disputes group at Grant Thornton where he focused on business and contract disputes, financial fraud investigations, and business valuation. Prior to joining Grant Thornton, Anthony worked in the Financial and Economic Advisory practice at Huron Consulting Group, helping clients navigate complex litigation and valuing financial damages.

Anthony holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a dual concentration in Finance and Marketing, from the State University of New York at Albany. He is a former Certified Fraud Examiner and member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.