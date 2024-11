Head Of Global Risk Services Relationship Management - Emea

Andres is Head of Global Risk Services Relationship Management for the EMEA region, focusing on key market stakeholders across Financial Services.



He has 15 years of Sales and Relationship Management experience in interest rate derivatives trading, Market and Credit Risk Solutions sales and regulatory projects related to derivatives and MiFID II, including aspects of the Market Abuse Regime. Andres worked at MSCI-Riskmetrics where he covered sales and client coverage of their flagship Market Risk Management platform, focusing on sales to the Southern European countries. Previously he was a Director at RBS and Credit Suisse where he led a team focused on multi-asset class derivative sales to financial institutions.



Andres received an MA (Hons) in Economics from the University of Edinburgh, spending his junior (third) year on an exchange at Harvard University.