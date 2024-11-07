Senior Power Finance Reporter, co-host Energy Evolution podcast.

Allison Good's coverage of the utility sector spans mergers and acquisitions, private equity investment, bankruptcies and ESG issues around the industry. Previously, she reported on the oil and natural gas industry for S&P Global and also worked at the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of International Affairs after obtaining her master's degree in Middle East Studies from The George Washington University. Her recent work includes oil and gas companies’ energy transition efforts, bankruptcy fallout from the 2020 oil price crisis and energy infrastructure permitting.