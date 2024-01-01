Research Analyst

Ali Choukeir is a Research Analyst at Media & Communications (Kagan), covering the online video industry in the U.S. He is a primary contributor to Media & Communications’ Economics of Internet Media.

Mr. Choukeir has provided in-depth analysis of the over-the-top video space for Media & Communications since 2013. Prior to his employment at S&P Global Market Intelligence, he worked as a Business Analyst for a boutique consulting firm.

He holds a B.A. in Economics with a minor in Environmental Studies from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY and completed a Certificate of Proficiency (Commerce) during a semester abroad at the University of Canterbury in Christchurch, New Zealand.



Areas of Coverage:

Online Video/Usage

comScore