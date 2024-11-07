Senior Product Manager

Alem Husain is a Director in the New Product Development team at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He is responsible for the development and execution of strategic initiatives within product management. Most recently, Alem has been leading the SME initiative, a long-term strategy to significantly expand coverage of core private company data and develop differentiated signals in order to best serve customers who interact and do business with small and medium enterprises.

Prior to this role, Alem looked after the FIG banking data set at SNL Financial.

Alem holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from the University of Manchester and is also a CFA charterholder.