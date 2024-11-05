Senior Research Analyst

Aaron Sherrill is a Senior Research Analyst for 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, covering emerging trends, innovation and disruption in the Information Security channel with an emphasis on service providers.

Aaron joined 451 Research after serving as Vice President of Information Security and Chief Technology Officer for two large, pure-play managed service providers. He was instrumental in developing and growing the service provider business, driving the strategy and vision for the companies, developing and leading information security programs, and bringing new managed cloud and security services to the marketplace.

Aaron has 20+ years of experience across a variety industries including serving in IT management for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He holds degrees in business and computer science, and has an MBA along with multiple certifications, including the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) credential.