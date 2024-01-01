Japan on Oct. 27 launched a fuel ammonia council to consider ways of developing its supply chain as it sees ammonia as one of the fuels which could be burnt together with coal, with potential demand equivalent to the current global trade volume of 20 million mt a year.





The launch of the fuel ammonia council came just a day after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that Japan would aim for carbon neutrality by 2050, bringing forward the previous target of early in the second half of the century.