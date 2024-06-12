S&P Global Offerings
This is a thought leadership report issued by S&P Global. This report does not constitute a rating action, neither was it discussed by a rating committee.
Highlights
China's leverage has continued its upward climb in recent years, signaling that the trend is becoming a longer-term risk.
Reining in leverage while sustaining growth calls for better efficiency of financing investment, making do with less new credit per unit of investment.
More efficient credit allocation is key, and corporate bond reforms could help lead the way, as it is the smallest but most market-driven part of China's young bond market.
China's recent economic policymaking has reflected a dilemma: the government wants to support economic growth, but policymakers are concerned about the high levels of debt among local governments and corporates. As a result, they have tightened financing for local government financing vehicles and controlled overall credit growth.
To maintain steady growth without further increasing leverage, China may need to improve the efficiency of financing investment. This efficiency has worsened significantly since the 2007–2008 global financial crisis. Greater market orientation and corporate bond reforms would help advance this goal.
The ratio of nonfinancial sector debt to GDP remained stable for much of the 2000s but has more than doubled between 2008 and 2023, based on our estimates (Chart 1). On several occasions in the past decade, authorities have taken action to reduce leverage in different parts of the financial system. However, despite these efforts, debt continues to rise even as nominal GDP growth slows down.
In principle, managing macro leverage has been a policy objective since 2018. But policymakers have often relaxed credit policies to boost economic growth, leading to an increase in overall debt and total social financing (TSF) — the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) concept of aggregate financing — as a share of GDP.
China's gross national saving is very high, accounting for 45% of GDP in 2022 (Chart 2). Most of this saving is used to fund investment in the economy through the domestic financial system. Between 2000 and 2007, leverage broadly held steady amid rapid economic growth and some modest impact of bank restructuring, while national savings increased by 15 percentage points to 50% of GDP. Trends shifted thereafter, however, and leverage started escalating from 2008 on the back of the sharp surge in public spending in response to the global financial crisis. A decade and a half later, well after the passing of the crisis, the rising trend in leverage has yet to reverse. This suggests that China's high savings, one of the country's traditional strengths, may be contributing increasingly more to leverage than output.
The government's concurrent focus on containing leverage and raising efficiency reflects the recognition that these factors are interconnected. Indeed, if China's large savings pool continues to be deployed inefficiently, it may end up fueling more systemic risks than growth potential.
A large savings pool may also raise policy risks if it were to lead to complacency and the perception that China does not need foreign capital, and therefore, outward-oriented reforms. However, foreign investments are crucial for introducing global competition and market discipline to raise efficiency in sectors that have been protected from such forces.
China's investment-to-GDP ratio rose from 33.6% in 2000 to a peak of 46.7% in 2011. The large increase in 2008–2010 in response to the global financial crisis was never fully withdrawn. After some reduction, the ratio bottomed out at 42.6% in 2016 and has since stayed above 43%, reflecting little progress in rebalancing growth towards consumption (see "The Case For Cautious Optimism On China's Rebalancing And Openness," published March 13, 2023).
Meanwhile, the ratio of new credit per unit of investment — our measure of financing efficiency — doubled from some 40% in 2000 to over 80% during the height of the 2008–2010 stimulus period (Chart 3). Despite the stimulus withdrawal thereafter, the ratio persisted at an average of almost 60% between 2011 and 2023, which is a significant step-up from historical levels. This greater reliance on credit, coupled with the slow progress in reducing it over the past decade, suggests that the problem is now long-term in nature.
This credit expansion is extraordinary compared to both developed and other emerging markets (Chart 4). Without the greater reliance on credit, leverage would have been materially lower and more in line with global peers. If, hypothetically, new credit required per unit of investment had stayed constant at the 2002–2008 average, the stock of TSF would have risen to 208% of GDP at the end of 2022 instead of 267%.
The larger need for credit is partly due to a shift in investment composition towards more infrastructure since the global financial crisis. Such projects tend to be largely debt-funded as they hold long-lived assets that are typically owned and regulated by local or central governments through their state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Since 2010, the share of investments in infrastructure rose, while that of corporates fell. The share of real estate investment has fallen in recent years, after rising earlier on.
In addition, due to a decline in profitability, there has been an increase in external financing. The rate of return on assets in industry fell significantly in the early 2010s (Chart 5). That was particularly so in SOEs, which are generally less profitable than privately owned enterprises (POEs), even when correcting for sectoral composition. Profitability has improved since 2016, in part because of supply side reforms, but it has not been enough to offset the earlier fall.
Policymakers understand the need to simultaneously control leverage and sustain economic growth over the long term to keep systemic risks at bay. However, the path forward is fraught with challenges.
China may need to reduce its investment-to-GDP ratio as returns on investment fall and shift its pattern of growth towards consumption. The country's capital-output ratio has been consistently rising (Chart 6), which cannot continue indefinitely. However, cutting investments to contain macro leverage will invariably slow down the pace of growth. To minimize the impact on growth, rebalancing towards more consumption and less investment may need to take place alongside robust productivity growth.
While China's total factor productivity (TFP) growth has fallen from the very high rates of the 2000s, it continues to compare favorably internationally (see "China's Trend Growth To Slow Even As Catchup Continues," published Nov. 9, 2022). Yet more productivity-enhancing reforms may be needed to continue to sustain TFP growth in the decade ahead.
Meanwhile, improving the efficiency of financing would reduce debt accumulation for given levels of investment, thus helping to control leverage while sustaining growth. China's policymakers recognize this. In its May 2024 quarterly monetary policy report, the PBOC noted "a weakening correlation between credit growth and economic expansion" and cautioned about "diminishing returns for additional loan extension with already substantial credit stock."
When credit is extended to less competitive firms over time, it incentivizes lower productivity and obstructs market forces from selecting out firms that cannot sustainably grow their cash flows faster than their debt servicing and repayment needs Such an environment may prevent more competitive firms from emerging in sufficient numbers, and may incentivize lenders to continue to lend to less competitive firms, This leads to more investment needs, more debt, and less productivity growth.
The efficiency of financing is determined by a range of factors, including the composition of investment and policies towards the banking sector and equity financing. Yet, allowing market forces to play a larger role is essential for raising it. Credit markets will be key in this endeavor, as they are the main delivery vehicle of market forces when it comes to credit allocation.
Over the last 10 years, China's bond market has grown rapidly, and it is now the second largest in the world (Chart 7). The rapid expansion means that despite its current size, it is still in the early stages of development.
Bond issuance only meets a small portion of China's financing needs. While its share of TSF rose to 27% from 16% over the past decade, that of bank loans held steady at 63% (Chart 8). The share of equity financing has remained small.
More importantly, the bond market's expansion has been driven by government bonds, which grew to 19% of TSF from 8%, while that of corporates remained broadly unchanged at around 8%. This suggests that the bond market's ability to allocate credit efficiently according to risk has remained weak.
This is because corporate bonds are more influenced by credit risks than bonds issued by the central government and government-owned financial institutions, as the latter are viewed by domestic investors as nearly free of default risk or highly unlikely to default. Hence, as they occupy larger shares of the bond market, less credit is allocated on the basis of efficiency or credit risk differentiation between stronger and weaker firms.
The increased sales of special-purpose bonds by local governments has exacerbated these issues. By reducing the need for local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) to issue bonds to finance infrastructure projects, the substitution of government issuers for corporate issuers has undermined credit differentiation and credit risk pricing in the market.
The diminishing significance of corporate bonds versus government bonds is an important indication of the state sector's crowding out of the private sector in terms of financing, which reduces participation by more diverse cohorts of firms. This trend remains a core challenge for the country, despite decades of reforms aimed at improving efficiency.
The size of China's bond market is no longer a problem. Rather, the key issue lies in the market's ability to allocate funds efficiently to enhance efficiency in the economy. In this regard, corporate bond reforms that ease access for issuers and that allow more market forces to function would be key to improving the quality of the market and to reversing current trends.
The ultimate discipline exerted by bond markets are defaults. In China, that discipline continues to lag well behind other global markets. After the country's first domestic bond default in 2014 and its first domestic SOE bond default in 2015, defaults have remained remarkably low compared to elsewhere in the world (Chart 9). After a brief normalization towards global levels in 2018 and 2019, default rates diverged and fell to yet lower levels in the last four years, as concerns of triggering systemic risks led officials to guide against open defaults in the bond market.
As a result, the low default rates in China likely reflect weaker market discipline rather than better credit quality, indicating a step back rather than a step forward in the development of the country's bond market.
Another challenge to developing more disciplined, market-driven and efficient credit allocation through China's bond market is the overwhelming weight of SOEs and the small presence of POEs. Out of a total of 6,884 issuers in the domestic bond market, state-owned corporates make up 5,225, while privately owned corporates make up only 1,037 (Chart 10).
In terms of bond volumes, or bonds outstanding, SOEs make up 19%, and POEs only 1% of the market (Chart 11). In other words, entities that are most fully and directly subject to market-driven credit allocation make up only 1% of China's bond market. This presents a major obstacle as market forces struggle to drive efficiency improvements when their influence affects only a small share of China's total financing needs.
Since SOEs make up 83% of China's corporate bond market, any corporate bond reform would also involve SOE reforms. The declining share of POEs in the bond market also explains why default rates could surge among POE property developers in 2021 and 2022 while overall default rates fell — that is, that the former was too small to overwhelm or reverse the latter.
More importantly, since these defaults include most large POEs in the sector, investors, lenders and home buyers have been compelled to shift to SOE developers. This resulted in more crowding out of the private sector and more credit selection by perceived state support, exacerbating moral hazard rather than raising efficiency.
For decades, most domestic investors have relied on the government to support most SOE issuers. This has led to an overwhelming number of SOEs in the bond market, which has led to the lack of credit differentiation. Currently, almost 90% of domestic credit ratings are concentrated in the AAA (21%), AA+ (29%), and AA (39%) ratings, making it difficult for investors to differentiate and price risk, and therefore, challenging the market's ability to allocate credit to improve efficiency (Chart 12).
A more granular and differentiated risk distribution, such as the one seen in Asia-Pacific's dollar bond market (Chart 13), can improve the market's ability to channel more credit to more competitive and efficient borrowers and less to less competitive or less viable borrowers. This would reduce deadweight loss incurred by the latter.
China's bond market, despite being the second largest in the world, has a very low global participation rate (Chart 14). Foreign investors account for only 4% of the market even though it was included in global indices such as the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate in 2019 and JP Morgan EMBI Global in 2020.
While China may not require additional capital, the involvement of global participants could bring about changes in the market's practices, approaches and discipline, which could improve efficiency over time. Although geopolitical tensions have made retaining and attracting foreign investors more challenging, such efforts remain key to raising the efficiency of financing in the country.
Much of the recent bond market reforms have focused on foreign access (Table 1). In May 2017, the northbound Bond Connect was launched to make it easier for overseas investors to gain access to the interbank bond market. In June 2020, the quotas under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFII) and Renminbi QFII (RQFII), which had been in place since 2002 and 2011, respectively, were abolished.
Following this, QFII and RQFII were merged into a single scheme. At the same time, regulators streamlined the application procedures, lowered the qualification requirements, and expanded the investment scope to include bond repos and securities margin trading on stock exchanges.
In July 2020, the PBOC and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) announced plans to establish the Infrastructural Connection Mechanism. This mechanism would provide investors a single point of access to both the interbank and exchange bond markets, which respectively make up 87% and 13% of China's domestic bond markets. In May 2022, overseas investors were granted access to both markets.
Recent reforms have also liberalized issuer access to bond markets. In 2015, the CSRC expanded the permission to issue bonds to unlisted corporates — previously only listed firms were allowed to do so.
In March 2020, the revised Securities Law introduced a registration-based system for the public sales of corporate bonds on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. Simultaneously, the previous approval-based system for enterprise bond issuance was also scrapped, but subject to filing with the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) instead of the CSRC.
A range of measures have been launched in recent years to improve transparency, liquidity and hedging in the bond market.
To boost transparency, the PBOC in July 2017 eliminated bond rating agencies' foreign ownership limit. Later, in December 2020, the PBOC, NDRC and CSRC issued new regulations on prospectuses and annual and semiannual reports and required that defaulting companies provide timely information on parent groups, credit profiles, and investor protection measures.
To increase liquidity, the interbank bond market introduced tri-party repo transactions in October 2018. In February 2023, the exchange bond market initiated market-making businesses with 12 securities firms included as the first batch of market-makers.
To manage risks, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) allowed overseas investors to participate in the foreign-exchange derivatives market to hedge bond positions in February 2017. Additionally, the Swap Connect was launched in April 2023 to let overseas investors access the interbank financial derivatives market for hedging interest rate risk.
The decline in the amount of new credit required per investment unit since 2016 can be attributed to two main factors: reforms (Table 1), and the central government's tighter scrutiny of local fiscal and debt management (see "Institutional Framework Assessment On China's Local Governments Raised On Central Government's Tightening Control," published Aug. 30, 2021).
While local tightening has continued to intensify in recent years, market reforms appear to have taken a back seat as Beijing focused on a range of challenges such as stabilizing the property crisis, spurring economic growth and containing local government debt.
Yet, bond market reforms may be needed concurrently to help address such challenges, as they could support more efficient growth and reduce debt accumulation over the long term by demonstrating to the financial system more market-driven pricing and credit risk differentiation.
S&P Global Ratings
Claire Sun
Research Assistant
S&P Global Ratings
Melody Peng
Research Assistant
Editorial, Design & Publishing
April Pascual
Lead Editor
Shirley Gil
Lead Designer
James Mantooth
Senior Editorial Manager