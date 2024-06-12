China's investment-to-GDP ratio rose from 33.6% in 2000 to a peak of 46.7% in 2011. The large increase in 2008–2010 in response to the global financial crisis was never fully withdrawn. After some reduction, the ratio bottomed out at 42.6% in 2016 and has since stayed above 43%, reflecting little progress in rebalancing growth towards consumption (see "The Case For Cautious Optimism On China's Rebalancing And Openness," published March 13, 2023).



Meanwhile, the ratio of new credit per unit of investment — our measure of financing efficiency — doubled from some 40% in 2000 to over 80% during the height of the 2008–2010 stimulus period (Chart 3). Despite the stimulus withdrawal thereafter, the ratio persisted at an average of almost 60% between 2011 and 2023, which is a significant step-up from historical levels. This greater reliance on credit, coupled with the slow progress in reducing it over the past decade, suggests that the problem is now long-term in nature.

This credit expansion is extraordinary compared to both developed and other emerging markets (Chart 4). Without the greater reliance on credit, leverage would have been materially lower and more in line with global peers. If, hypothetically, new credit required per unit of investment had stayed constant at the 2002–2008 average, the stock of TSF would have risen to 208% of GDP at the end of 2022 instead of 267%.