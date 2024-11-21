Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Leaders

09 October 2024

Richard Attias on FII8 & Networking With Super VIPs

This podcast series was formerly known as Fixed Income in 15.

In this episode, Joe is joined by Richard Attias, CEO & Founder of Richard Attias & Associates and CEO of the FII Institute. Topics included the upcoming FII Institute event in Riyadh, Richard’s relationship with H.E Yasir Al-Rumayyan, how to successfully build senior relationships and Richard’s networking tips to progress your career.

Podcast

English