Tariffs of 25% were set to be imposed on US imports from Canada and Mexico on Feb. 4, with an additional 10% tariff on imports from China. But on the morning of the target date, only the tariff on Chinese goods was imposed. After last-minute negotiations between Canada, Mexico and the new Trump administration, proposed tariffs were delayed for 30 days. But tariffs delayed are not tariffs canceled. For reasons related to trade, industrial and fiscal policy, it is likely the Trump administration will revisit tariffs against Canada and Mexico in the coming months. If it does, the impact on prices, inflation, manufacturing and trade may create challenges for companies and investors, regardless of the country they call home.

President Donald Trump said the tariffs against Canada and Mexico were necessary to curtail migration flows and trafficking of drugs such as fentanyl into the US. Two federal statutes allow the US president to implement economic tariffs in the event of a national emergency. The president has also said he views the trade surpluses of both countries with the US as unacceptable and evidence of unfair trading policies.

The tariffs have raised some of the greatest concerns for the auto sector. Automobile supply chains are tightly integrated across borders due to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the successor to the North American Free Trade Agreement negotiated during Trump’s previous term. According to S&P Global Mobility, virtually all automakers and suppliers would be impacted. Of the approximately 5.3 million light vehicles built in Canada and Mexico each year, about 70% are sold in the US. If a tariff of 25% was applied to the average $25,000 cost of a vehicle from Mexico and Canada, $6,250 would be added to the consumer price. However, even the price of US-manufactured vehicles would increase since many of them use Canadian- or Mexican-sourced propulsion systems and component sets, which would also be subject to tariffs.

S&P Global Mobility believes that the impact of 25% tariffs on light-vehicle sales would peak in 2026 because the tariffs would not be in place for all of 2025. S&P Global Mobility experts expect global light-vehicle sales to decrease by about 793,000 units in 2025, with a peak impact of 1.05 million units in 2026.

Trump suggested that Canadian gas, power and minerals could be subjected to a lower tariff of 10%. However, even this more modest tariff would lead to price increases for US consumers. According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, natural gas imports from Canada accounted for 89% of supply to the Pacific Northwest in 2024 and 185% of total consumption, with most of the excess gas flowing to Northern California. Canada is generally a net electricity exporter to the US due to the vast hydroelectric capacity in Quebec. The total value of Canadian electricity exported in 2024 was about US$1.9 billion.

While Canada would be hurt economically by heavy tariffs, Mexico would likely fare far worse. The US accounts for over 80% of Mexican exports, primarily in manufactured goods. S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates that the implementation of 25% tariffs on Mexican exports would push the Mexican economy into a recession, with reduced private investment and manufacturing, decreased external demand and rising fiscal pressures from slower revenue growth.

Today is Wednesday, February 5, 2025, and here is today’s essential intelligence.