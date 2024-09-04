Daily Update: September 4, 2024

Favorable weather in the US and Brazil, combined with unfavorable conditions in other corn-growing regions, has reduced global prices for corn and changed the flow of corn exports. According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, US projected corn yield jumped to a record 183.1 bushels/acre in August, up from 177.3 bushels/acre a year earlier. Increased yields have created a supply glut, driving US corn prices down to $179.72/metric ton, the lowest price since September 2020. Brazilian corn prices also fell to their lowest level in years at $194.67/metric ton.

The US and Brazil dominate global corn production, together contributing over 107 million metric tons of corn in marketing year 2023–24 (September-August) out of a global total of 201 MMt.

China is the world’s largest importer of corn, but sluggish domestic demand is pushing down corn prices. Chinese imports are forecast to stay steady at 23 MMt during marketing year 2024–25.

The big change for China will be a sharp reduction in imports from Brazil and a corresponding rise in imports from the US. China is expected to increase its corn imports from the US by 67.6% year over year in marketing year 2024–25 while reducing its supplies from Brazil by 48.8%. This is projected to be a one-year aberration in trade patterns based partly on the price differential between US and Brazilian corn. In the longer term, China is forecast to prefer Brazilian corn. Brazil is expected to mitigate the impact of reduced trade with China through increased domestic corn demand for ethanol, the use of which is projected to be up 19% from a year ago.

Dry weather in July in Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine is predicted to drive up local corn prices. Irrigation is less common for cornfields in Eastern Europe, and a series of days with temperatures surpassing 30 degrees C are projected to lead to a 10%-15% decline in production. With higher prices and lower supply, Ukraine is expected to have lower exports to frequent customers such as Egypt and Spain. The US and Brazil are expected to be the primary beneficiaries of this shift.

Today is Wednesday, September 4, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.