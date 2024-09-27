Daily Update: September 27, 2024

In recognition of New York Climate Week, S&P Global Sustainable1 published a special edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly. This week, the Daily Update will review issues raised in the publication.

On April 10, 1815, Mount Tambora on the Indonesian island of Sumbawa erupted, ejecting huge amounts of dust and ash into the atmosphere. As the ash dispersed around the world, global temperatures were noticeably affected. The following year, 1816, became “the year without a summer” due to bitterly cold temperatures that led to crop failures across Europe. Any creditor that lent to a large European landowner then would surely have agreed that the changing global climate was affecting their ability to collect on debts. Today, as we anticipate further shifts in the global climate, it is important to consider how these will impact credit. In the article “How Climate Scenarios Help Identify Potential Credit Impacts,” S&P Global Ratings evaluated the impact that climate may have on credit ratings under various scenarios.

There is a great deal of uncertainty around the exact impact of climate on different industries and sectors. Because of the nature of anthropogenic climate change, choices people are making and will make can create large variabilities in outcomes. Scenario analysis is an effective way of mapping these outcomes.

Climate transition risk and physical climate risk scenarios can be applied to this analysis. The climate transition risk scenarios cover different governmental responses to climate change and include the Green Rules, Inflections and Discord scenarios covered earlier this week. The physical climate risk scenarios are focused on the quantity of emissions and the resulting rise in global temperatures. There are four scenarios for global temperatures, ranging from a 1.8 degree C rise in a low-emissions scenario to a 4.4 degree rise in a high-emissions scenario.

Physical climate risk and climate transition risk — which include public policies, investor and consumer behavior, and the technology and energy mix — are drivers of credit risk. Depending on the approach to energy transition and emissions reductions, there will be potential credit impacts for revenue, costs, capital and funding. A successful reduction in carbon emissions would need to involve changes in regulation, policy and markets, which might have credit implications for certain companies and industries.

“While often looked at in isolation, climate transition and physical risks are intrinsically linked across different scenarios,” the article’s authors wrote. “More rapid decarbonization will lead to less physical risks globally in the medium to long term. By contrast, the potential impacts of physical climate risks are set to increase as long as emissions continue, even if decarbonization is underway.”

